ATC grants bail to PTI MNA, eight workers

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to former PTI MNA Rubina Jamil and eight workers while denied to 39 including former MNA Alia Hamza and Khadija Shah in the corps commander house attack case.

Sarwar Road police had registered case against several PTI leaders and workers for attacking corps commander house, during the May 9 riots following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case.

The other workers who secured the bail included Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Shah Bano, Ashima Shuja, Mubeen Qadri, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Ali Hassan and Muhammad Qasim.

The court had earlier granted bail to Rubina Jamil in the main FIR; however, she filed an amended petition for bail in new charges lately added by the police.

Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Rubina Jamil corps commander house attack case

