PCJCCI marks 10th anniversary of CPEC, China’s National Day

LAHORE: The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated 10th anniversary of CPEC and China’s National Day by conducting conference on Saturday at local Hotel.

The topic of the conference was “CPEC achievements, targets and future prospects.” The chief guest of the event was Du Yue, Director and senior most officer, Consulate General of People’s Republic of China.

Various keynote speakers participated in the event, Lt General Nasser Khan Janjua, former Corps Commander Quetta, Dr Saad Khan, Chairman, Governor’s Inspection Team, Fazal ur Rehman, Special Secretary Home Department (Punjab), Kashif Anwar, President LCCI, Shahzad Ali Malik, CEO, Guard Agricultural Research and Services (Pvt) Ltd, Lu Jianxue, President, Lahore Overseas Chinese Association, Ma-Xiayoan, Executive President, Tang Chinese International Organization, Moazzam Ali Ghurki, President PCJCCI, Ch Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, President, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Hamza Khalid and many others. The event was also attended by top notch business leaders from both Pakistan and China.

Moazzam Ali Ghurki, President PCJCCI said during his welcome address that the main agenda of the conference is to discuss the achievements of CPEC. The CPEC had influenced different economic factors like leadership quality, the quality of infrastructure, revenue generation, job opportunities and technology gateway.

Lt General Nasser Khan Janjua, former Corps Commander Quetta emphasized to provide infrastructural support to investors as Gwadar alone has the capability to change the fate of Pakistan and by putting our motherland into the right direction. Dr Saad, Chairman, Governor’s Inspection Team said that it is expected; CPEC projects will add a rise of 2.5% in GDP of Pakistan and provide employment opportunity with almost 2.3 millions jobs as well.

Fazal ur Rehman, Special Secretary Home Department (Punjab), said that we have dedicated unit called SPU has been raised to ensure that all Chinese projects whether they are of CPEC or non-CPEC, they are given adequate security so that we can work in peaceful and secured environment.

The chief guest of the event Du Yue, Director, Consulate People’s Republic of China while sharing his views said that I believe the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other; the PCJCCI has set a remarkable example of this goodwill. I regard China Pakistan Economic Corridor; not only the road to economic prosperity of Pakistan, but the future of whole world.

Lu Jianxue, President, Lahore Overseas Chinese Association shared his views by saying that CPEC-related economic projects being done with the cooperation of China will certainly enhance Pakistan’s trade, its economic growth rate, create employment for the people and will enhance their incomes and in the overall scenario this economic development will ultimately bring prosperity to the Pakistan and its people and will also help Pakistan in alleviating poverty.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI thanked the worthy speakers and the event was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate China’s National Day.

