Pakistan

SC disposed of 205 cases last week

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan disposed of 205 cases in the last week, said a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the apex court.

From Monday (18 September) to Friday (22 September) both days inclusive, 225 cases were filed and 205 (excluding CMAs) were disposed of.

Presently, more than 56,000 cases are pending in the top court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and senior puisne judge Sardar Tariq Masood on September 20 met with the members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and discussed with them the mechanism how to reduce pendency in the apex court.

In the meeting, the elected representatives of the PBC and the SCBA requested the Chief Justice that the monthly proposed cause list issued to enable the Advocates Supreme Court, Advocate on Record, and the parties to fully prepare their cases and to attend the court. Conceding to the said request it was assured that every effort will be made to issue the proposed cause list in advance for four weeks falling within the month.

The proposed cause list for the four weeks commencing from Monday, 2 October 2023 has been issued.

The proposed cause list is available on the Supreme Court’s website (www.supremecourt.gov.pk), adjustments, therein, may be requested as mentioned therein.

In the interest of transparency, the number of cases filed each week and disposed of by the Supreme Court will also be issued.

