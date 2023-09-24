BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
LCCI holds Seerat Conference

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday organized Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference at LCCI wherein the speakers threw light on various aspects of the life of The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Seerat Scholar spoke on the occasion while LCCI Executive Committee Members, renowned Naat Khawans and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the leader of all humanity. Our Prophet (PBUH) is a true leader and guide. He invited people to come under the banner of Tawhid. He said that in a leader’s government, no one goes hungry. We must have unconditional love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that our youth should be aware of all aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that everyone should learn a lesson and do politics, not hypocrisy.

Kashif Anwar said that the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal is a source of mercy for us which is celebrated by the devotees of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with full faith. He said that deep love for the Prophet is our faith and we can achieve progress and prosperity by following the teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The participants said that the recitation of Naat is the best way to express the love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which strengthens one’s faith.

The LCCI office-bearers said the whole life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for everyone throughout the globe.

Dr. Tariq Sharifzada said that religion should be a part of our life. The shortest and most comprehensive introduction of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH is “Rahmat”. If we follow the way that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to treat his enemies then our life will become a lot easier

