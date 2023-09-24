‘Govt has taken steps to establish SIFC, EPZs to boost economy’

LAHORE: Terming continuity of policies very important for economic development, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the government has taken steps including establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Export Processing Zones (EPZs) to boost the economy of the country.

While talking to a delegation of CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan & UAE Chapter, he said that after 2018, the economic conditions of the country suffered due to the change of policies, but now the situation is on the way to improvement again, hopefully there will be more improvement in the future.

The delegation comprised CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter, Patron-in-Chief, Sohail Al-Zarooni, President Mohammad Ijaz, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Amjad Saqib, Senior Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami and distinguished business personalities.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, trade and opportunities for local entrepreneurs to start business ventures in the UAE were discussed in detail.

The Governor said that there is a lot of scope for corporate farming in the country. The initiative of CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter to provide an international forum for local entrepreneurs to start business ventures in UAE is commendable, he said. In today’s era teamwork and learning technology is very important, he added. President CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter Muhammad Ijaz said that if the business community can increase the exports with the support of government. CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter Patron in Chief Sohail Al-Zarooni said that he considers Pakistan as his second home, adding that he is determined to strengthen trade ties between the UAE and Pakistan at the public level through this forum. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Amjad Saqib said that through this forum, a positive image of Pakistan will be presented to the world.

Later, a delegation from the real estate sector led by CEO Mustafa Jahangir Bhatti met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor House Lahore. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the possibilities of investment in various sectors in Pakistan.

The Governor said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide a favourable environment to businessmen. He said that the government welcomes investment from brotherly and friendly countries in the fields of agriculture, mining, minerals, information technology and energy. He said that almost all sectors are open for investment with attractive incentives and liberal policies to provide conductive business environment to investors. Governor Punjab further said that it is commendable that Chinese companies are considering investing in the agrochemical industry in the Dhabji Special Economic Zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023