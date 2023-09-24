Country’s affairs to be run by people’s representatives: Solangi

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Election Commission and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Saturday that as per the Constitution, the country’s affairs would be run by its elected representatives.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of his visit to Karachi Press Club, the minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was responsible for conducting free, fair, transparent and impartial elections under Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

Principal Information Officer Muhammad Asim Khichi was also present on the occasion. He said that the caretaker government would play its full role in holding free and fair elections.

The minister said that delimitation of constituencies would be completed by November 30 and after that, the final date of the election would also be given. Terming Karachi Press Club as his old home, he said it has been an important front in the evolution of democracy in the country.

He said that Karachi Press Club had a historical status and its role in the freedom of expression, knowledge and people’s right to rule was praiseworthy. The minister said that working class and oppressed people of Pakistan also come to Karachi Press Club and explain their pains and sufferings.

Murtaza Solangi said that he was aware of the hardships suffered by the journalists as there were problems related to their jobs. He said that the current caretaker government was a constitutional and legal government under Article 224 of the Constitution and during its tenure; injustice cannot be done to journalists. Measures would be taken together with the Principal Information Officer to solve the problems of journalists.