Iranian diplomat terms CPEC good project

LAHORE: “Pakistan is actively working to strengthen its trade relations with friendly countries so that they can benefit from each other’s experiences in the process of economic development,” Governor Punjab, said.

He said this during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Raza Amiri Moghaddam here on Saturday. Expansion of bilateral relations in the fields of education, culture and trade were discussed in the meeting.

Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghaddam said that Iran shares close and cordial ties with Pakistan. He said that CPEC is a good project, and this project will fulfil Pakistan’s energy needs. He offered Iran’s cooperation in the field of energy.

Iranian Ambassador laid stress on expanding cooperation in the field of media. He said that Iran is one of the best countries in the world in organ transplantation. He said that Pakistan and Iran can strengthen ties through medical and other tourism. He reiterated his determination to take trade, tourism and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran to new heights.

The Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a brotherly Islamic country, and the relations between the two countries are based on ancient history, mutual respect and bilateral cooperation. There are many opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in the fields of trade, tourism, culture, and education.

He said that Pakistan’s textile products are known for their high quality worldwide while Pakistani rice and other agricultural produce are also very popular in the world because of their high quality. Foreign direct investment facilities are being provided to foreign investors in the export processing zones set up under CPEC. He said that Iranian industrialists can invest in these export processing zones. He said that it is encouraging that barter trade has been promoted since the recent past. The Iranian President himself came to the border and visited the markets along with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, which gave a good message to the people of both the countries.

Moreover, the Governor attended the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of Akhuwat Center for Information Technology and Vocational Education Programme at Governor House Lahore as special guest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023