BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago wheat futures largely unchanged

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

CHICAGO: Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Friday, with the market on track for its biggest weekly decline since early August, as plentiful Russian supplies and a stronger dollar weighed on prices. Corn and soyabeans were poised for weekly losses with freshly harvested US crops adding to ample South American supplies. “Russian prices are certainly leading the way in price trend. Nearby prices are also getting pressured by export expectations from Ukraine,” a Singapore-based grains trader said.

“For the near term, there is certainly no shortage of wheat supply.” The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was unmoved at $5.75-3/4 a bushel, as of 0245 GMT and down 4.7% this week, its biggest drop since early August. Soyabeans were up 0.3% at $12.98 a bushel and were down 3.1% over the week. Corn was flat at $4.75-1/4 a bushel and was set for a weekly decline of 0.2%. The US dollar hit a six-month high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve warned interest rates would remain higher for longer.

Wheat wheat crop wheat price

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago wheat futures largely unchanged

Policy rate kept unchanged on economic indicators: SBP official

Consistent policies mandatory: 60pc of economy outside the tax net: Ishrat

Fiscal consolidation: Ministries, divisions asked to strictly adhere to funds release strategy

Gohar for growth, industrial uplift

COAS pledges unwavering support: Ministries tasked to prepare targeted economic revival plan

Duplex, packaging boards: Customs’ values revised

KPEC implementation: Progress moderately unsatisfactory: WB

Austerity measures: GEPCO cuts board members’ per meeting fee by 42pc

Justice Tariq says ‘No action required against 4 judges under Article 209 of Constitution’

‘Transactions’ through fake firm: FBR unearths massive Rs214.8bn sales tax fraud

Read more stories