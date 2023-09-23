BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
World

Russia's Lavrov says Armenia, Azerbaijan have settled Karabakh dispute

Reuters Published September 23, 2023

UNITED NATIONS: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday that time was ripe for trust-building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, and that Moscow's troops would help that.

Lavrov accused the West of trying to force themselves as mediators between the two countries, which he said was not needed.

Azerbaijan launches military operation against Karabakh

"Yerevan and Baku actually did settle the situation," Lavrov said. "Time has come for mutual trust-building. There are Russian troops who will certainly help this," he said via translation.

Russia has peace-keeping missions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan where Baku launched an offensive this week.

The ethnic Armenian leadership of breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday that the terms of their ceasefire with Azerbaijan were being implemented, with work proceeding on the delivery of humanitarian aid and evacuation of the wounded.

