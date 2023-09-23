BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Four federal ministers, one SAPM not availing facility of official residence

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Four caretaker federal ministers and one special assistant to the PM have not availed the facility of official residences in the Ministers’ Enclave, an official of the Housing and Works Division told Business Recorder on condition of anonymity.

As many as 37 bungalows and six apartments at the Ministers’ Enclave were built to accommodate federal ministers, state ministers and advisors of the federal government. Under the law, they are bound to vacate their official residences within 15 days of relinquishing.

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah, and Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad did not occupy government accommodations in Ministers’ Enclave.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister/State Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick is also not residing in the Enclave.

A minister is entitled to retain an accommodation in the enclave for 15 days after the dissolution of the cabinet or their resignation/removal from the cabinet. The cabinet members of the previous government vacated the ministerial enclave till August 24, 2023 - within 15 days, sources in the Housing Ministry said.

Every minister/state minister shall be entitled, without payment of rent, to the use of a residence throughout his term of office, and for a period of 15 days immediately thereafter, and no charge shall fall on him personally in respect of its maintenance under the law.

The official further said that interim cabinet members are entitled to official residence like elected government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SAPM federal ministers Ministers Enclave caretaker government Ministry of Housing

