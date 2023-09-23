‘PEMDA should make efforts to save forex by encouraging local production’

LAHORE: “Pakistan Electro Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PEMDA) shall make efforts to save foreign exchange of the country by encouraging local production of the medium level electro medical equipment”.

It was determined jointly by Qasim Ali, Patron-in-Chief, Babar Kayani, Chairman, Mian Tahir Rashid, Senior Vice Chairman, Shaukat Ali and M Naeem Ahmad, Vice Chairmen of PEMDA while addressing the oath taking ceremony of their offices on Friday at a local hotel.

Ibrar Sheikh, founder of the association attended the ceremony as chief guest. Abrar Sheikh, in his address, informed that development of the healthcare technology in the world expanded the trade of electro medical equipment both in national and International market.

But, despite being a huge source of revenue for the government, the sector has not been recognized as an Industry in Pakistan, which became cause of PEMDA’s formation, he said.

Babar Kayani, speaking as Chairman PEMDA, assured to raise strong voice in the policy making corridor to resolve problems and challenges to be faced by the electro medical equipment sector. He also assured to pave way for local production of the equipment that could be manufactured locally with a little effort by the private sector.

Senior Vice Chairman PEMDA Tahir Rashid gave a brief overview of the electro medical equipment sector as a growing business. He told that Pakistan had become hub of electro medical equipment’s imports.

As per an international journal, the USA is expecting to export USD 500 million equipment to Pakistan by next year, he informed adding that a number of the European countries had also compiled a long list of electro medical equipment to be sold in Pakistan.

