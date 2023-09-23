BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘PEMDA should make efforts to save forex by encouraging local production’

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: “Pakistan Electro Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PEMDA) shall make efforts to save foreign exchange of the country by encouraging local production of the medium level electro medical equipment”.

It was determined jointly by Qasim Ali, Patron-in-Chief, Babar Kayani, Chairman, Mian Tahir Rashid, Senior Vice Chairman, Shaukat Ali and M Naeem Ahmad, Vice Chairmen of PEMDA while addressing the oath taking ceremony of their offices on Friday at a local hotel.

Ibrar Sheikh, founder of the association attended the ceremony as chief guest. Abrar Sheikh, in his address, informed that development of the healthcare technology in the world expanded the trade of electro medical equipment both in national and International market.

But, despite being a huge source of revenue for the government, the sector has not been recognized as an Industry in Pakistan, which became cause of PEMDA’s formation, he said.

Babar Kayani, speaking as Chairman PEMDA, assured to raise strong voice in the policy making corridor to resolve problems and challenges to be faced by the electro medical equipment sector. He also assured to pave way for local production of the equipment that could be manufactured locally with a little effort by the private sector.

Senior Vice Chairman PEMDA Tahir Rashid gave a brief overview of the electro medical equipment sector as a growing business. He told that Pakistan had become hub of electro medical equipment’s imports.

As per an international journal, the USA is expecting to export USD 500 million equipment to Pakistan by next year, he informed adding that a number of the European countries had also compiled a long list of electro medical equipment to be sold in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

forex foreign exchange local production PEMDA electro medical equipment

Comments

1000 characters

‘PEMDA should make efforts to save forex by encouraging local production’

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Minister hands over mutation deed of FBR land to CEO

Read more stories