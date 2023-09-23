BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Declaration against foreign assets: ‘Taxpayers not filing CVT being held liable to default’

Hamid Waleed Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: Tax authorities are holding taxpayers liable to default for not filing capital value tax (CVT) declaration against their foreign assets, said sources.

They said filing of CVT declaration is mandatory for the taxpayers possessing foreign assets despite immunity from any taxation, they added.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had issued Capital Value Tax Rules, 2022, through an SRO1797(I)/2022. Through these rules, the FBR has laid down the procedure for the payment of CVT on foreign assets and motor vehicles.

The FBR has also issued the CVT recovery and refund rules. In this regard, the FBR has issued three different computerised payment receipts (CPRs) for the owners of foreign assets (movable), foreign assets (immovable), and the CPR for CVT on motor vehicles.

The one percent CVT is applicable on the value of the foreign assets of a resident individual where the value of such assets on the last day of the tax year in the aggregate exceeds Rs100 million.

The Wealth Tax Act 1963 also makes it clear that all the assets either inside or outside Pakistan would be taxed as no immunity is available to taxpayers against their foreign assets.

The departmental sources said the officers of Inland Revenue needed no delegation of power from any other authority to proceed against taxpayers not filing CVT declaration.

In case of default to file CVT declaration, a taxpayer is required computation of value of foreign assets in US dollar on the basis of tax deduction rather than on the basis of actual document/purchase of foreign asset in foreign currency. The burden of proof also lies with the taxpayer to substantiate the exact cost in foreign currency, they said.

According to the sources, imposition of CVT on foreign assets of resident individuals is to bring fairness in taxation by imposing direct tax on the rich individuals in Pakistan. However, they added, the individuals having foreign assets up to Rs100 million have been exempted from such tax subject to filing of declaration of CVT and its payment.

It may be noted that taxpayers declare foreign assets by availing amnesty scheme while presuming that their assets are immune from any taxation. The sources added that the officers of Inland Revenue can examine such assets for collection of CVT, either inside or outside the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tax FBR taxpayers Inland Revenue Foreign assets

Comments

1000 characters

Declaration against foreign assets: ‘Taxpayers not filing CVT being held liable to default’

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Minister hands over mutation deed of FBR land to CEO

Read more stories