KARACHI: After four years, members of KCCI are going to vote to elect 15 candidates as member of the KCCI’s Managing Committee (MC).

In last four years all the candidate of BMG were elected unopposed The chamber has made all the arrangements to hold Annual general election on 15 managing committee seats on September 23,202

Election of office bearer’s and annual general meeting will held on September 30, 2033. Polling will start at 9.30 am and remain continued till 5 pm.

A total of 23 candidates are in run for 15 seats of managing committee including Muhammad Aslam(Nathan), Tanweer Ahmed Barry, Muhammad Farooq Zahid, Muhammad Shaib, Ahmed Azeem Alavi, Chaudhary Amir Abdullah, Muhammad Iqbal Khamisani, Ibrahim Mustafa Ahmed Shamsi, Waris Zia, Amir Iqbal Naviwal, Shoaib Sultan, Shaikh Waqas Anjum, Shoaib Shamim Firpo, Atif Tariq, Aslam(Pakhali), Mohammad Sharijil Goplani, Naveed Billo, Muhammad Yakoob, Muhammad Siddiq, Muhammad Ysseem Memon, Muhammad Qasim, Abdul Rauf,(Ibrahim) and Muhammad Arshad Jamil.

