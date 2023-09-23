Railways to shut down Shalimar Express

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to shut down Shalimar Express once again due to financial crunch.

According to media reports, the railway’s administration was facing a loss of about Rs2 million daily. The Shalimar Express plies between Lahore to Karachi.

In May 2023, the Pakistan Railways had revived the high-speed Shalimar Express passenger train after eight months.

To enhance the facilities for the high-speed train, its 19 coaches had been reconditioned at Mughalpura Workshop.

Previously, the train used to travel from Karachi to Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan via Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The decision to restart the high-speed train was taken during a meeting held on April 8 at the Lahore headquarters under the chairmanship of ex-Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.