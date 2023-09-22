BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Dubai declines on profit-taking, Abu Dhabi marginally up

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 06:14pm

The Dubai index closed lower on Friday as investors moved to take profit from the previous session, while Abu Dhabi index ended marginally higher.

Dubai’s main index retreated 0.3% after hitting an eight-year high on Thursday, dragged by blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and Islamic lender MashreqBank, which fell 2.9% and 6.1%, respectively.

However, the index posted its highest weekly gains in over two months, settling 3.1% higher, according to LSEG data.

Dubai’s stock market witnessed a strong performance this week thanks to the positive sentiment and strong gains in banking and real estate, said George Pavel, General Manager at Capex.com Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged 0.04% higher, supported by a 2.8% climb in state-run utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.

Among the winners, Mubadala-backed satellite firm Al Yah Satellite Communications jumped 1.9% after the firm secured $5.1 billion satellite capacity and managed services mandate from the UAE government.

Crude prices, a key component of Gulf’s economy, rose 1% on Friday, snapping three sessions of loss as Russia’s ban on gasoline and diesel export to fight domestic shortages deepened supply concerns.

Brent crude was up 1% or $0.91 to $94.23 a barrel by 1120 GMT.

====================================
 ABU DHABI     edged 0.04% to 9,849
 DUBAI         fell 0.3% to 4,169
====================================
