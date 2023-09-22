BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
BIPL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
DGKC 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.78%)
FABL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.42%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.88%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 84.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.5%)
PPL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.45%)
PRL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.62%)
SSGC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.33%)
UNITY 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper on track for weekly loss due to strong dollar, high inventories

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices were on track for a weekly loss on Friday due to a strong dollar, high inventories and reduced risk appetite after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled policy would remain restrictive for longer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.0% at $8,272 per metric ton by 1028 GMT. Its fall by 1.8% on Thursday was the deepest daily decline since Aug 1.

“Prices of base metals dipped too much yesterday, it is reversing now as investors are buying on the dip,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

The U.S. dollar currency index was on track for its 10th consecutive weekly increase in the wake of the Fed decision, making dollar-priced metals less attractive to holders of other currencies.

Adding to the pressure on prices for copper, used in power and construction, inventories in LME-registered warehouses remained at their highest level since May 2022, and data by the ICSG showed that the copper market was in surplus in January-July.

Copper rises with improved China demand hopes, weaker dollar

The discount for near-term delivery versus the LME three-month copper contract was at a four-month high, indicating plentiful immediate supply.

In the longer term, the copper market should find support from demand from the green energy transition and economic stimulus in China, the world’s top metals consumer, Shah said.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 16.9% this week, according to the exchange.

Meanwhile, LME aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,238. LME’s on-warrant stocks fell to a one-month low after new cancellations in three different locations, including South Korea’s Gwangyang port, daily data showed.

LME nickel gained 1.2% to $19,360 a ton. The metal hit $19,100, its lowest since July 2022, on Thursday as data by INSG showed that the global nickel market surplus had widened in July.

Zinc was 1.8% higher at $2,558.5, lead firmed 1.0% to $2,205 and tin added 0.1% to $25,635.

Copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper on track for weekly loss due to strong dollar, high inventories

Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA session today

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Oil prices edge up as Russia fuel export ban stokes supply fears

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Read more stories