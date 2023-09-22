BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
BIPL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
DGKC 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.78%)
FABL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.42%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.88%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 84.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.5%)
PPL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.45%)
PRL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.62%)
SSGC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.33%)
UNITY 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm near 3-month low on weaker rival oils, concerns over rising supply

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures traded flat at closing on Friday but held near three-month lows after a third straight weekly decline as weakness in rival oils and concerns over rising supply outweighed support from strong export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded flat at 3,681 ringgit ($785.70) a metric ton at closing. It has declined 2.8% this week.

Soybean futures are falling due to an expanding U.S. harvest and economic worries, said Sandeep Singh, director of Kuala Lumpur-based trading and consulting company The Farm Trade.

Additionally rising stocks in Malaysia are impacting the edible oil complex, and palm oil is experiencing sustained pressure as a result, Singh added.

Soybeans were poised for weekly losses in light of freshly harvested U.S. crops adding to ample South American supplies.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-20 rose 2.4% from Aug. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

Palm oil closes at one-week low on weaker rival oils

Independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports during the same period rose 1.8%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, held steady against the dollar at 4.69. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.0% in August from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,360-3,501 ringgit per metric ton in the fourth quarter, before reversing to rise towards its July high of 4,209 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm near 3-month low on weaker rival oils, concerns over rising supply

Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA session today

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Oil prices edge up as Russia fuel export ban stokes supply fears

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Read more stories