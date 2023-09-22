BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
BIPL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.37%)
DFML 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.56%)
DGKC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 86.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.27%)
PIOC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 19.9 (0.43%)
BR30 16,549 Increased By 108.3 (0.66%)
KSE100 46,352 Increased By 149.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,240 Increased By 32.3 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota to speed up EV production, aims for over 600,000 vehicles in 2025

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 02:16pm

TOKYO: Toyota Motor will speed up production of electric vehicles of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The Nikkei report said the Japanese automaker was likely to step up production of battery-powered vehicles over the coming years to reach annual output of more than 600,000 vehicles in 2025. Toyota declined to comment on the report.

The company has previously said it targets sales of 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5 million, or about one-third of current global volume, by 2030.

Toyota expects record 2023 sales in India helped by Suzuki ties

Toyota last year sold fewer than 25,000 EVs, including of its Lexus brand, worldwide.

It sought to raise EV production to about 150,000 vehicles in 2023 and gradually increase it further to the 190,000-vehicle range next year, Nikkei said.

Toyota Japan's Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota to speed up EV production, aims for over 600,000 vehicles in 2025

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

GST evaded through flying invoices estimated at Rs5-6trn

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Read more stories