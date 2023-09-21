BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
Sep 21, 2023
World

Zelensky arrives in Washington, says air defence aid ‘top issue’

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday arrived in Washington to hold talks on securing more US weapons, saying “air defence” is Kyiv’s priority, as Moscow hit Ukraine with another barrage of missiles.

Zelensky is set to hold talks with President Joe Biden on his second visit to the US during the Russian invasion. Russia hit cities across Ukraine with a barrage of missiles ahead of the talks.

“Today there are important negotiations in Washington. Air defence for Ukraine is among the top issues,” Zelensky said on Telegram as he arrived from New York.

“More air defence, more support for Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines.”

Zelensky slammed Moscow’s “massive” overnight attack that killed several people in the southern city of Kherson and wounded many in various regions.

“Most of the missiles were shot down. But only the majority. Not all,” Zelensky said.

He thanked those countries that had “provided Ukraine with anti-missile systems.

“We are working to completely rid Russia of its terrorist potential,” he added. “We have to come to this result.”



