SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures languished near a three-month low on Friday and looked set to post their third straight weekly loss, as weakness in rival oils countered support from strong export.

Palm oil hits three-month closing low

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 7 ringgit, or 0.2% to 3,686 ringgit ($786.77) a metric ton in rangebound trade. It has declined 2.6% so far in the week.