BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 16,462 Increased By 20.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 46,196 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,182 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold defies strength in US dollar, yields as global rates peak

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 09:31am

Gold prices edged higher on Friday despite pressure from a stronger US dollar and bond yields, with investors assessing major central banks’ decisions to stand pat on rates as a signal of imminent global economic pain.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,923.29 per ounce by 0350 GMT, having logged its biggest daily drop since Sept. 5 on Thursday.

US gold futures also rose 0.2% to $1,943.10.

Central banks for the world’s biggest economies have served notice that they will keep interest rates as high as needed to tame inflation, even as two years of unprecedented global policy tightening reach a peak.

“The markets looked at central banks and said you’re not stopping hikes because inflation is beat, you’re stopping because you’re worried that global growth is about to stop,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“There is a very strong sense that global growth is running out of legs to stand on.”

The dollar stood near a six-month peak on the prospects of higher-for-longer US rates, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed a 16-year high and stocks remained under pressure.

Investors traditionally buy gold as a hedge against economic uncertainty, but higher interest rates tend to weigh on non-interest-paying bullion, which is priced in dollars.

Markets priced in a 45% chance of one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve before next year, while also seeing roughly a 44% chance of some easing in the first half of 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders also digested the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain ultra-low interest rates, while awaiting key purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data out of the UK, the US, and the euro zone later in the day.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.47 per ounce, set for its best week in four. Platinum gained 0.7% to $925.77 and palladium jumped 0.8% to $1,272.85.

Gold Goldman Sachs US dollar Spot gold bullion Spot silver

Comments

1000 characters

Gold defies strength in US dollar, yields as global rates peak

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories