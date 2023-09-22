BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 16,468 Increased By 27.1 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,199 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95%

PPL - earnings galore in FY23

BR Research Published 22 Sep, 2023 08:44am

FY23 - it’s been a good year for the oil and gas exploration and production companies as the currency depreciation and price increase boosted profitability. Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL) recently announced its financial performance on the stock exchange and the company reported massive growth in its earnings for FY23.

The growth came from the top as revenues of the E&P firm were seen growing by 42 percent year-on-year in FY23. The rise in revenues came not only from higher prices, but PPL was able to make progress with volumetric sales as well. Where the oil sales remained stable, the gas sales picked up by 2 percent year-on-year during the year. Other factors that contributed to revenue growth were the rise in gas wellhead prices of Sui and the depreciation of PKR against USD.

Despite the rise in royalty expenses and operating costs, PPL’s gross profit was seen rising by round 46 percent year-on-year with 1.8 percentage point rise in gross margins for FY23. Another key contribution to the bottomline of the PPL was the contraction in exploration and prospecting expenditure – a major cost factor for the oil and gas E&P companies. The decline in exploration and prospecting expenditure was due to the lower cost of dry wells during the year.

Share of losses from associates also slid down while other income increased on the back of exchange gains witnessed during the year for PPL.

Growth in PPL’s earning grew by 83 percent year-on-year in FY23. It is expected that there will be a revision in gas prices, which would help the company in solidifying profitability further but also improve liquidity that has been affected due to accumulation of circular debt.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL circular debt gas sales

Comments

1000 characters

PPL - earnings galore in FY23

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories