OGDCL and NUST forge strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development to address critical exploration and production (E&P) issues, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have forged a strategic partnership to drive innovation, research, and educational excellence in Pakistan’s energy sector.

OGDCL and NUST have signed a Document of Understanding (DoU), ushering in new opportunities for innovation, research, and educational excellence in Pakistan.

The DoU was signed by Ahmed Hayat Lak, CEO of OGDCL, and Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector RIC representing NUST, in a ceremony attended by officials from both organisations.

This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey aimed at addressing critical E&P issues while fostering a culture of innovation and research excellence within Pakistan.

