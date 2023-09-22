BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
SNGPL crackdown in Punjab, KP, Islamabad: More domestic, commercial connections removed, fines imposed

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, the SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 638 domestic and 26 commercial connections while imposing fine of Rs 46.3 million.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 73 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while fine of Rs 1,630,120 was imposed on account of gas theft. The regional team also lodged two FIRs against gas thieves.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected nine gas connections while imposing fine of Rs 230,000 on gas theft and also lodged one FIRs against gas thieves. SNGPL’s team in Mardan also disconnected 22 gas connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected two connections on use of compressor and one disconnected due to illegal use. The regional team also lodged two FIRs against gas thieves. In Sardodha 2.0 HM3 volume booked against gas theft while imposing fine of Rs 1,100,000.

The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 09 connections on illegal use of gas and also lodged one FIR against gas thieves. The region also imposed fine of Rs 224,000 on gas theft.

In Gujrat, one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas and fine of Rs 168,000 was imposed on gas theft.

The company disconnected 22 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, five connections were disconnected on illegal use. The fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on gas theft.

The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 10 connections on gas theft. Fine of Rs 56,000 was also imposed against gas pilferers.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 36 connections on illegal use of gas theft. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected seven connections on use of compressor while another nineteen on gas theft.

The company disconnected 07 connections on use of compressor in Multan. The regional team imposed fine of Rs 10,000 against gas pilferers. In Sheikhupura, seven connections were disconnected by the region.

