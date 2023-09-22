SBP revises three reporting returns at DAP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised three reporting returns at Data Acquisition Portal (DAP).

As per SBP’s directives, banks/DFIs/MFBs are required to report monthly “Deposits Distributed by Category of Deposit Holders (A-05)”, “Monthly Loans Classified by Borrowers (A-07)”, and “Quarterly Reporting Chart of Accounts (RCOA)”.

Keeping in view enhanced data needs, these returns have been revised and respective formats have been updated at DAP Knowledge Center.

The revised returns are required to be submitted in parallel with the existing reporting of these returns, following the same timelines, effective from September 30, 2023.

The reporting of existing returns shall be discontinued after June 30, 2024, the SBP said.

