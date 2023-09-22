BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Paper Products Limited      22-Sep-23      11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             22-Sep-23      11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited                              22-Sep-23      11:30
Nina Industries Ltd                  22-Sep-23      16:30
Hascol Petroleum Ltd                 22-Sep-23      11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       22-Sep-23      15:00
AKD-FUNDS                            22-Sep-23      16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              22-Sep-23      11:00
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited         22-Sep-23      11:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           22-Sep-23      15:30
Nimir Resins Limited                 23-Sep-23      12:00
Javedan Corporation Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
Buxly Paints Limited                 23-Sep-23      11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited         23-Sep-23      16:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited   23-Sep-23      11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             23-Sep-23      11:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd                     23-Sep-23       9:30
Millat Tractors Limited              25-Sep-23      11:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited        25-Sep-23      12:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      12:30
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited           25-Sep-23      11:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited              25-Sep-23      11:00
Jubilee General Insurance Limited    25-Sep-23       9:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited          25-Sep-23      13:00
Hum Network Limited                  25-Sep-23      12:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited   25-Sep-23      14:30
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd                   25-Sep-23      11:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited      25-Sep-23      15:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited              25-Sep-23      14:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited            25-Sep-23      15:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited             25-Sep-23      17:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      14:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited        26-Sep-23      15:15
Biafo Industries Limited             26-Sep-23      11:30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited         26-Sep-23      11:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd.              26-Sep-23       7:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd              26-Sep-23       8:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited        26-Sep-23      16:30
Dewan Automotive Enginering 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      15:30
Dewan Cement Limited                 26-Sep-23      17:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      18:30
Arctic Textile Mills Limited         26-Sep-23      11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      17:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited              26-Sep-23      15:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited       26-Sep-23      12:30
Arif Habib Limited                   26-Sep-23      15:30
Tariq Corporation Limited            26-Sep-23      14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited           26-Sep-23      11:30
United Brands Limited                26-Sep-23      12:00
AWT Investments Limited              26-Sep-23      11:30
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited           26-Sep-23      10:00
First UDL Modaraba                   26-Sep-23      11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Limited       26-Sep-23      11:00
Nishat Mills Limited                 26-Sep-23      11;30
786 Investments Limited              27-Sep-23      16:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited       27-Sep-23      15:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  27-Sep-23      11:15
Towellers Limited                    27-Sep-23      11:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                          27-Sep-23      12:00
IBL HealthCare Limited               27-Sep-23      12:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                27-Sep-23      15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Limited         27-Sep-23      11:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited     27-Sep-23      15:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Limited                              27-Sep-23      14:00
First National Equities Limited      27-Sep-23      16:00
International Knitwear Limited       27-Sep-23      15:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited          27-Sep-23      11:30
Zephyr Textile Limited               27-Sep-23      11:00
Ecopack Limited                      27-Sep-23      13:45
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)     27-Sep-23      17:30
Dawood Equities Limited              28-Sep-23      11:00
Shezan International Limited         28-Sep-23      11:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited   28-Sep-23      10:30
Arif Habib Corporation Limited       28-Sep-23      11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      12:00
Bawany Air Products Ltd              28-Sep-23      14:00
Oil & Gas Development Company 
Limited                              28-Sep-23      11:30
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited             28-Sep-23      11:00
Premium Textile Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited         30-Sep-23       9:00
Hafiz Limited                        3-Oct-23       11:30
Olympia Mills Limited                5-Oct-23       11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

