Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan Paper Products Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00 Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Sep-23 11:00 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 22-Sep-23 11:30 Nina Industries Ltd 22-Sep-23 16:30 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 22-Sep-23 11:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 15:00 AKD-FUNDS 22-Sep-23 16:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited 22-Sep-23 11:30 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Sep-23 15:30 Nimir Resins Limited 23-Sep-23 12:00 Javedan Corporation Limited 23-Sep-23 11:30 Buxly Paints Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 16:00 Gatron (Industries) Limited 23-Sep-23 11:30 Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00 Pakistan PVC Ltd 23-Sep-23 9:30 Millat Tractors Limited 25-Sep-23 11:30 Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 12:00 Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 12:30 J.K.Spinning Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00 Gammon Pakistan Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 25-Sep-23 9:30 Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 13:00 Hum Network Limited 25-Sep-23 12:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited 25-Sep-23 14:30 Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 25-Sep-23 11:30 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 15:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 15:30 Gharibwal Cement Limited 25-Sep-23 17:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00 Thatta Cement Company Limited 26-Sep-23 15:15 Biafo Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. 26-Sep-23 7:30 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 26-Sep-23 8:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 26-Sep-23 16:30 Dewan Automotive Enginering Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30 Dewan Cement Limited 26-Sep-23 17:30 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 18:30 Arctic Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 17:00 Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-Sep-23 15:00 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 12:30 Arif Habib Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30 Tariq Corporation Limited 26-Sep-23 14:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30 United Brands Limited 26-Sep-23 12:00 AWT Investments Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 10:00 First UDL Modaraba 26-Sep-23 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00 Nishat Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11;30 786 Investments Limited 27-Sep-23 16:30 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 15:00 Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15 Towellers Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 27-Sep-23 12:00 IBL HealthCare Limited 27-Sep-23 12:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 27-Sep-23 15:00 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30 Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited 27-Sep-23 14:00 First National Equities Limited 27-Sep-23 16:00 International Knitwear Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30 Zephyr Textile Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00 Ecopack Limited 27-Sep-23 13:45 Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM) 27-Sep-23 17:30 Dawood Equities Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Shezan International Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30 The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:30 Arif Habib Corporation Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00 Bawany Air Products Ltd 28-Sep-23 14:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Premium Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 9:00 Hafiz Limited 3-Oct-23 11:30 Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023