BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Sep-23 11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries
Limited 22-Sep-23 11:30
Nina Industries Ltd 22-Sep-23 16:30
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 22-Sep-23 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 15:00
AKD-FUNDS 22-Sep-23 16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited 22-Sep-23 11:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Sep-23 15:30
Nimir Resins Limited 23-Sep-23 12:00
Javedan Corporation Limited 23-Sep-23 11:30
Buxly Paints Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 16:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited 23-Sep-23 11:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd 23-Sep-23 9:30
Millat Tractors Limited 25-Sep-23 11:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 12:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 12:30
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00
Jubilee General Insurance Limited 25-Sep-23 9:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 13:00
Hum Network Limited 25-Sep-23 12:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited 25-Sep-23 14:30
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 25-Sep-23 11:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 15:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 15:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited 25-Sep-23 17:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited 26-Sep-23 15:15
Biafo Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. 26-Sep-23 7:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 26-Sep-23 8:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 26-Sep-23 16:30
Dewan Automotive Enginering
Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30
Dewan Cement Limited 26-Sep-23 17:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills
Limited 26-Sep-23 18:30
Arctic Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills
Limited 26-Sep-23 17:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-Sep-23 15:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 12:30
Arif Habib Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30
Tariq Corporation Limited 26-Sep-23 14:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
United Brands Limited 26-Sep-23 12:00
AWT Investments Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 10:00
First UDL Modaraba 26-Sep-23 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Nishat Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11;30
786 Investments Limited 27-Sep-23 16:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 15:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15
Towellers Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 27-Sep-23 12:00
IBL HealthCare Limited 27-Sep-23 12:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 27-Sep-23 15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers
Limited 27-Sep-23 14:00
First National Equities Limited 27-Sep-23 16:00
International Knitwear Limited 27-Sep-23 15:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 11:30
Zephyr Textile Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00
Ecopack Limited 27-Sep-23 13:45
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM) 27-Sep-23 17:30
Dawood Equities Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Shezan International Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:30
Arif Habib Corporation Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00
Bawany Air Products Ltd 28-Sep-23 14:00
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Premium Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 9:00
Hafiz Limited 3-Oct-23 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00
=========================================================
