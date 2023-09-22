BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Pak Datacom Limited    30.06.2023     90% (F)      289.861          24.44     26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               11.00.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Dadex Eternit          30.06.2023     Nil          (420.029)        (39.02)   26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               11.30.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Khalid Siraj Textile   30.06.2023     Nil          0.329            0.03      24.10.2023     17.10.2023 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                               10.00.A.M         24.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
First Al-Noor          30.06.2023     Nil          0.534            0.02      23.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Modaraba               Year End                                               11.00.A.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Ittefaq Iron           30.06.2023     Nil          (93.786)         (0.65)    26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Industries Limited     Year End                                               12.00.P.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Shield Corporation     30.06.2023     Nil          144.964          37.17     19.10.2023     11.10.2023 to
Ltd                    Year End                                               10.00.A.M         19.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Kohinoor Energy Ltd    30.06.2023     Nil          1,573.467        9.29      25.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               01.00.P.M         25.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

