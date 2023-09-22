Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Pak Datacom Limited 30.06.2023 90% (F) 289.861 24.44 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Dadex Eternit 30.06.2023 Nil (420.029) (39.02) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Khalid Siraj Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 0.329 0.03 24.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 24.10.2023
AGM
First Al-Noor 30.06.2023 Nil 0.534 0.02 23.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Modaraba Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Ittefaq Iron 30.06.2023 Nil (93.786) (0.65) 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Industries Limited Year End 12.00.P.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Shield Corporation 30.06.2023 Nil 144.964 37.17 19.10.2023 11.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M 19.10.2023
AGM
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil 1,573.467 9.29 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Year End 01.00.P.M 25.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments