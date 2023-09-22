KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pak Datacom Limited 30.06.2023 90% (F) 289.861 24.44 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Dadex Eternit 30.06.2023 Nil (420.029) (39.02) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Khalid Siraj Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 0.329 0.03 24.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 24.10.2023 AGM First Al-Noor 30.06.2023 Nil 0.534 0.02 23.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Modaraba Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Ittefaq Iron 30.06.2023 Nil (93.786) (0.65) 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Industries Limited Year End 12.00.P.M 26.10.2023 AGM Shield Corporation 30.06.2023 Nil 144.964 37.17 19.10.2023 11.10.2023 to Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M 19.10.2023 AGM Kohinoor Energy Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil 1,573.467 9.29 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Year End 01.00.P.M 25.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

