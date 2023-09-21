Biden national security adviser says we are in contact with India, Canada about murder probe

WASHINGTON: The United States is in touch with India and Canada after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"We are in constant contact with our Canadian counterparts... and we have also been in touch with the Indian government as well,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Canada's Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, won't release evidence

"I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the US and Canada. We have deep concerns about the allegations and we would like to see this investigation carried forward and the perpetrators held to account."