BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada's Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, won't release evidence

Reuters Published September 21, 2023 Updated September 21, 2023 09:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday called on India to cooperate with an investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia and said Canada would not release its evidence.

Trudeau said on Monday that Ottawa had credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, prompting an angry reaction from New Delhi. Nijjar, 45, was a Canadian citizen.

"We're not looking to provoke or cause problems. But we are unequivocal around the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about the importance of protecting Canadians," Trudeau told a news conference in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"That's why we call upon the government of India to work with us to establish processes to discover and to uncover the truth of the matter."

Trudeau sidestepped several questions about when Canada might release the evidence it had, saying merely that the decision to share the allegations had not been made lightly.

"As a country with a strong and independent justice system, we allow those justice processes to unfold themselves with the utmost integrity," he said.

Justin Trudeau Canadian diplomats Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh separatist leader Sikh leader

Comments

1000 characters
TidBit Sep 21, 2023 09:56pm
"Canada would not release its evidence" --- what kind of joke is this? Even Pakistan asked for actionable evidence. One thing I find funny, Pakistan is more up in arms about the killina than actually Canadians. Go read their news papers, you wont find Candians supporting Justin/Canada on this. But Canada has now become a brotherly country for Pakistan, which will provide moral, diplomatic, and political support. So this joker just make a huge allegation but wont release evidence, and wants India to cooperate with him. I want to smoke what he is smoking.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Canada's Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, won't release evidence

Elections to be held in last week of January: ECP

Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

12th successive gain: rupee settles at 292.78 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $56mn, now stand at $7.7bn

Afghanistan's interim govt must take 'solid practical steps' against TTP: FM Jilani

Privatisation process initiated to make govt entities profitable: Fawad

Eight terrorists killed, five arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Read more stories