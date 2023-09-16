BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi to fall on Sept 29

  • Announcement was made following a committee meeting in Islamabad that was presided over by Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad
BR Web Desk Published 16 Sep, 2023 10:06pm

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee stated on Saturday that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not seen in the country. As a result, Rabiul Awwal will begin on September 18, and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will begin on September 29.

The announcement was made following a committee meeting in Islamabad that was presided over by Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad.

"The weather was cloudy in most of Pakistan and clear in some places," Azad added, noting that no reports of moon sightings had come in from any part of the nation.

A notification announcing the same was later released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi and others, attended the meeting.

