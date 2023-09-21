Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 11,207.98

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation rate eased to 2.1% year-on-year in August from 4.6% in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Thursday.

Senkadagala Finance and Melstacorp were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 6.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 61.4 million shares from 35.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.7 million) from 1.10 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 176.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.14 billion rupees, the data showed.