Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 11,207.98
Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 04:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 11,207.98

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation rate eased to 2.1% year-on-year in August from 4.6% in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Thursday.

Senkadagala Finance and Melstacorp were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 6.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 61.4 million shares from 35.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.7 million) from 1.10 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 176.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.14 billion rupees, the data showed.

