BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
BIPL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.98%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
DGKC 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
FABL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HBL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
HUBC 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
PPL 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 16,279 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,828 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,057 Decreased By -29.9 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to host Ukraine reconstruction talks next year

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2023 11:34am

BERLIN: Germany will host an international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine next year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York.

The June 11, 2024 talks will take place in Berlin, added the chancellery in a statement.

London hosted the last such conference, which brought together leaders and representatives of more than 60 countries and financial institutions in June to release funds for the country to rebuild after the Russian invasion.

The aim of the conference is to help Ukraine keep its economy afloat and, in the longer term, to rebuild its infrastructure.

Scholz met the Ukrainian president for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine was at the centre of the discussions, the chancellery said.

Scholz reaffirmed that Germany would continue its support for Kyiv.

In a post on messaging platform Telegram, Zelensky said he and Scholz “discussed the situation on the front line and the priority needs of the defence forces of Ukraine”.

“Special attention was paid to the preparation for the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which will be held in Germany,” he added.

London Volodymyr Zelensky German Chancellor Olaf Scholz RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine’s General Staff Russia attacks

Comments

1000 characters

Germany to host Ukraine reconstruction talks next year

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

ADB revises growth downward to 1.9pc: Inflation revised upward to 25pc from 15pc

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Iran president says Saudi ties with Israel would betray Palestinians

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

Read more stories