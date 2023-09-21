BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.32%)
BOP 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
PIOC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PPL 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
SSGC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 88.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.93%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.18%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 13.8 (0.3%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 58 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,997 Increased By 107.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 16,111 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall on hawkish Fed; NZ inches higher on GDP data

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 10:02am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares slid on Thursday, in line with global markets after the US central bank stiffened its hawkish stance, while New Zealand stocks inched higher as the economy grew more than expected in the second quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6%, or 41.9 points, to 7,121.4 by 0049 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Aug. 28 and extending losses for a fourth session.

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as widely expected, but signalled another hike by the year-end and much tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected to fight high inflation.

In Australia, heavyweight mining stocks fell 0.7% and were on track for a fourth consecutive session of losses. Sector majors BHP Group and Fortescue declined 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Interest rate-sensitive financial stocks fell 0.6%, with the so-called “big four” banks down between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks fell 0.9% and hit their lowest level since Sept. 1 on weak oil prices.

Among individual stocks, Transurban Group slumped 2.7% after the competition regulator opposed the company’s plan to acquire a majority interest in Horizon Roads.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.1% to 11,342.02 after a two-day slide, as data showed the economy grew more than expected in the second quarter and dodged a technical recession.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group rose 3.9% after its annual profit more than doubled and the dairy company declared a higher final dividend.

Fonterra Shareholder’s Fund rose 4.3% and was the biggest gainer in the S&P/NZX 50 index.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall on hawkish Fed; NZ inches higher on GDP data

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

ADB revises growth downward to 1.9pc: Inflation revised upward to 25pc from 15pc

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

AC urged to reopen references against Nawaz, Zardari, others

PPIB: FD’s nomination for representation rejected

Read more stories