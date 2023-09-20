BAFL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
BIPL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2%)
GGL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HBL 95.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.58%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PPL 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.61%)
PRL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TRG 89.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.4%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,588 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.26%)
BR30 16,294 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 45,877 Decreased By -33.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,095 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as commodity stocks, financials drag; focus on Fed decision

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 11:25am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares slid on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight commodity and financial stocks, with cautious investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision for further direction on its interest rates trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 0.4% to 7,168.5 by 0040 GMT, on track for a third consecutive session of declines.

The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

The Fed’s rate decision due later in the day will be closely monitored by market participants to gauge whether policy holders still feel the need to raise rates further before the end of this year.

Financial markets have priced in an all-but-certain 99% probability that the US central bank will leave its key Fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.00% later in the day, and a growing 70.9% likelihood of standing pat at its next meeting in November, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of Australia in its September meeting minutes on Tuesday noted that further tightening of monetary policy might still be required should inflation prove more persistent than expected.

Heavyweight mining sub-index, down 1.0%, was on track for their third session of declines and its worst day since Sept. 13, due to weaker iron-ore prices.

Sector-majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Australian shares fall as financial, energy stocks drag; RBA minutes in focus

Energy stocks fell 0.9%, with sub-index majors Woodside Energy and Santos slipping 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Financial stocks slipped 0.4%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks falling between 0.3% and 0.5%. Gold stocks fell 0.7%, with gold miner Northern Star Resources falling 1.1%.

But its peer Newcrest Mining rose 0.3%.

Technology stocks, which closely track their Wall Street peers, slid 1.1% to hit their lowest level since July 10 and extended losses for a third straight session.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1% lower to 11,335.48 points.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall as commodity stocks, financials drag; focus on Fed decision

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories