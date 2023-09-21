Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ECP to discuss election code of conduct with political parties on Oct 4

Read here for details.

UAE restricts import of fresh, chilled meat from Pakistan via sea from October 10

Read here for details.

India’s network of ‘extraterritorial killings’ has gone global: FO

Read here for details.

SBP awards in-principle approval to 5 digital retail banks

Read here for details.

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

Read here for details.

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Read here for details.

ADB revises growth downward to 1.9pc: Inflation revised upward to 25pc from 15pc

Read here for details.

Right to seek automated refunds: IHC issues notices to FBR chairman, others

Read here for details.

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

Read here for details.