UAE restricts import of fresh, chilled meat from Pakistan via sea from October 10

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has restricted the import of fresh and chilled meat from Pakistan through the sea route, a suspension that kicks in from October 10, 2023.

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment updated its list of ‘approved slaughterhouses from countries, which are allowed to export meats and poultry meats to the UAE’ on Tuesday.

In the update, the ministry ordered to restrict the import from Pakistani companies through the sea route from October 10.

“From October 10, 2023, not allowed to import from Pakistan to the UAE, fresh chilled meat by sea,” the order said.

The UAE also mentioned specific requirements for shipments of fresh and chilled meat before October 10 via the sea route.

“Type of transportation from Pakistan to UAE for fresh, chilled meat by sea, only allowed for (vacuum packed - and/ or modified-atmosphere packed – meat), and their shelf life (according to UAE technical regulation UAE.S 150- 1) range from 60 to 120 days from the date of slaughtering,” it said.

However, the order will not affect the shipments of fresh and chilled meat which are sent via the air route.

Currently, the UAE allows 18 Pakistani companies to export meat to the gulf country. The list includes The Organic Meat Company, K&N’s, Al-Shaheer Corporation, Fauji Meat Limited among others.