Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

  • Says Pakistan’s relations with China are not a zero-sum game
BR Web Desk Published 20 Sep, 2023 02:38pm

Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Wednesday that Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative neighbourly ties with India.

Speaking at the Asia Society conference in New York, he said Pakistan’s positive outreach and peace overtures, including the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for visa-free visits from the Indian Sikh community, have been met with negativity.

“India’s illegal actions in India-occupied Jammu Kashmir and the abhorrent human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian security forces have further deteriorated relations between the two countries,” the caretaker FM stated.

Jilani added that “worsening religious extremism” in India, especially against Muslims,, has further complicated the situation.

“India’s belligerence and anti-Pakistan theatrics for domestic elections are taking the two countries further away from the objectives of regional peace and stability.”

Ties with China

On China, the FM said that Pakistan’s relations with the neighbour are historical and “anchored in strong trade and economic ties”.

“China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a major investor especially in infrastructure and energy sectors.”

“I must underscore that Pakistan’s relations with China are not a zero-sum game and not at the expense of our relations with any other country least of all with the United States,” he added.

Position on Ukraine

While speaking on Ukraine, Jilani said that Pakistan’s position was dictated by belief in an amicable resolution of conflicts and respect for the UN principles and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We will continue to play a constructive role to help end the war and mitigate the suffering of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

He hoped that peace will prevail to allow people of “both Russia and Ukraine to enjoy its dividends”.

Stake in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister said that Pakistan had the greatest stake in an Afghanistan that has peace within and with its regional and international partners.

“This objective lies at the heart of our efforts to directly engage with the Afghan interim government, as well as cooperate with international community on Afghanistan,” Jilani said.

“We also share the international community’s concern over the human rights situation in Afghanistan, especially issues related to women’s rights, girls’ education, and women’s employment,” he added.

While speaking on terrorism, Jilani said that Pakistan condemned all forms of it, including state terrorism and state-sponsored violence against religious minorities.

“Pakistan rejects any attempt to politicise the issue of terrorism by linking it with certain countries, communities, region and religion”.

“The entire global community is the victim and we have to act together to uproot this menace.

India Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
BhK Sep 20, 2023 03:07pm
But Modi Inc does not want that and they are ready for a big attack very soon!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Sep 20, 2023 03:35pm
You Sir are part of a " caretaker government " whose mandate is to hold free and fair elections. Matters concerning the country's future are to be decided by the government elected by the people.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Raj Sep 20, 2023 04:00pm
Pakistan is relevant to the world only for its nuisance value. Who you are speaks louder than what you say. When every one knows you are a basket case, your blabbering on international stage makes only comedy.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

