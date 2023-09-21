BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
Recovery of missing anchorperson: LHC CJ grants last opportunity to IGP

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted last opportunity to the IGP to recover the missing anchorperson Imran Riaz when he told the court that provincial intelligence chief was out of the city.

Earlier, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti asked the IGP about the whereabouts of the missing journalist.

The police chief said a joint working group would meet again on Friday and sought another week’s time.

The Chief Justice accordingly adjourned the proceedings of petition seeking recovery of missing anchorperson till September 26 and told IGP he started losing his patience with the failure of recovery of the alleged missing media person.

The petitioner’s counsel said he would have no objection if the court gave the police 24 hours for the recovery of Imran Riaz. “We have also lost our patience,” he added.

Police had arrested Imran Riaz on May 11, 2023 from Sialkot airport and shifted him to jail.

The police claimed the whereabouts of the anchorperson were unknown since his release from the jail following the withdrawal of his detention order by the government.

