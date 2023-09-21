BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
Sep 21, 2023
Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 02:14am

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a U.S. television interview that his country was moving steadily closer to normalizing relations with Israel and also warned that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, “we have to get one.”

"Every day we get closer," the crown prince told Fox News according to excerpts of an interview to be shown later on Wednesday, when asked to characterize talks aimed at long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia reaching a landmark agreement to open diplomatic relations.

“For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part,” MbS said when asked what it would take to get a normalization agreement. “And we have a good negotiations continue until now.”

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results of talks to support peace process in Yemen

“We got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place, that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, get Israel as a player in the Middle East,” he said, speaking in English.

MbS also voiced concern about the possibility of Iran, a mutual adversary of Saudi Arabia and Israel that the U.S. wants to contain, could obtain a nuclear weapon. Tehran has denied seeking a nuclear bomb.

“That's a bad move,” he said. “If you use it, you got to have a big fight with the rest of the world.”

Asked what would happen if Iran did get a nuclear bomb, MbS said: “If they get one, we have to get one.”

While U.S. officials insist any breakthrough is far away, they privately tout the potential benefits of a regional mega-deal, including removing a possible flashpoint in the Arab-Israeli conflict, strengthening the bulwark against Iran and countering China’s inroads in the Gulf. Biden would also score a foreign policy win as he seeks re-election in November 2024.

The broadcast of the crown prince’s comments will follow a meeting between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in which they pledged to work together toward Israeli-Saudi normalization, which could reshape the geopolitics of the Middle East.

Both leaders also said Iran could not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

