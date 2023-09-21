Health screening initiative: Alkhidmat successfully completes inaugural phase

KARACHI: With a commitment and compassion to serve the humanity, Alkhidmat Karachi has successfully completed the inaugural phase of its yearly health screening initiative.

This program targets 785 orphans currently enrolled in the organization's Orphan Care Program, ensuring their well-being as important.

Alkhidmat’s hospitals and clinics offered the services in Korangi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and North Karachi for the screening.

Medical check-up was conducted for ENT, dental and eye illnesses with provision of free of cost medicines. Orphans were accompanied by their mothers and guardians.

Children who were felt of further medical attention will be served with the needed treatment free of charge by Alkhidmat.

These children and their guardians were also given important medical advice by the doctors to keep themselves healthy. Speaking on the occasion, "Alkhidmat is not only supporting thousands of orphans but also providing them with a proper healthcare," Rashid Qureishi, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi said.

He said the screening of 785 orphans is the first stage of a complete heath program that will benefit 1,700 children in total.

