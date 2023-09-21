Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 294.00
Open Offer Rs 297.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 294.00
Open Offer Rs 297.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 21
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 21
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 21
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 21
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 21
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.02
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 21
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
352
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 21
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 21
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 21
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
84.04
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 21
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.05
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 21
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490.01
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 21
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 21
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 21
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.02
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 21
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
352
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 21
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 21
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 21
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
84.04
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Treet Corp / Sep 21
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
17,803,918
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 21
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
15,956,504
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 21
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
6,149,595
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
4,856,852
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 21
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
4,797,798
▲ 0.00
|
Nishat Chun.Pow. / Sep 21
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
3,879,000
▲ 0.00
|
The Organic Meat / Sep 21
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
3,551,000
▲ 0.00
|
Yousuf Weaving / Sep 21
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
3,502,000
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 21
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
3,110,930
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 21
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
3,068,649
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 20
|
294.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 20
|
293.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 20
|
148.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 20
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 20
|
1.23
|
Euro to USD / Sep 20
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 20
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 20
|
4402.20
|
India Sensex / Sep 20
|
66800.84
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 20
|
32673.77
|
Nasdaq / Sep 20
|
13469.13
|
Hang Seng / Sep 20
|
17688.31
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 20
|
7731.65
|
Dow Jones / Sep 20
|
34440.88
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 20
|
15781.59
|
France CAC40 / Sep 20
|
7330.79
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 20
|
90.28
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 20
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 20
|
186820
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 20
|
1926.81
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 20
|
86.47
Comments