WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 20, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 14-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103832 0.103982 0.104346 0.10392 Euro 0.811564 0.808445 0.808208 0.811382 Japanese yen 0.00513 0.005141 0.00514 U.K. pound 0.93906 0.94033 0.941254 0.942617 U.S. dollar 0.757551 0.758178 0.758311 0.756181 Algerian dinar 0.005531 0.005532 0.005521 Australian dollar 0.488646 0.4904 0.487056 Botswana pula 0.055574 0.055508 0.055731 Brazilian real 0.156232 0.155765 0.15513 Brunei dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622 Canadian dollar 0.560632 0.559512 Chilean peso 0.000856 0.000851 Czech koruna 0.03312 0.032976 0.033121 Danish krone 0.108441 0.108378 0.108762 Indian rupee 0.009112 0.00913 0.009113 Israeli New Shekel 0.199146 0.198216 0.197643 Korean won 0.000571 0.000572 0.000569 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45603 2.45195 Malaysian ringgit 0.161803 0.162084 0.161532 Mauritian rupee 0.016834 0.016832 0.016799 Mexican peso 0.044258 0.044396 0.04421 New Zealand dollar 0.447932 0.449413 0.448567 Norwegian krone 0.069881 0.070759 0.070531 Omani rial 1.97185 1.96666 Peruvian sol 0.204066 0.203987 Philippine peso 0.013339 0.01337 0.013343 Polish zloty 0.174338 0.174654 0.175367 Qatari riyal 0.208291 0.207742 Russian ruble 0.007845 0.007847 0.007864 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202181 0.201648 Singapore dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622 South African rand 0.03987 0.03981 0.040017 Swedish krona 0.067739 0.067945 0.068007 Swiss franc 0.846086 0.84614 0.846598 Thai baht 0.021251 0.021197 0.021157 Trinidadian dollar 0.112725 0.112487 U.A.E. dirham 0.206447 0.205904 Uruguayan peso 0.019927 0.019822 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

