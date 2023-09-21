WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 20, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 19-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 14-Sep-23
Chinese yuan 0.103832 0.103982 0.104346 0.10392
Euro 0.811564 0.808445 0.808208 0.811382
Japanese yen 0.00513 0.005141 0.00514
U.K. pound 0.93906 0.94033 0.941254 0.942617
U.S. dollar 0.757551 0.758178 0.758311 0.756181
Algerian dinar 0.005531 0.005532 0.005521
Australian dollar 0.488646 0.4904 0.487056
Botswana pula 0.055574 0.055508 0.055731
Brazilian real 0.156232 0.155765 0.15513
Brunei dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622
Canadian dollar 0.560632 0.559512
Chilean peso 0.000856 0.000851
Czech koruna 0.03312 0.032976 0.033121
Danish krone 0.108441 0.108378 0.108762
Indian rupee 0.009112 0.00913 0.009113
Israeli New Shekel 0.199146 0.198216 0.197643
Korean won 0.000571 0.000572 0.000569
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45603 2.45195
Malaysian ringgit 0.161803 0.162084 0.161532
Mauritian rupee 0.016834 0.016832 0.016799
Mexican peso 0.044258 0.044396 0.04421
New Zealand dollar 0.447932 0.449413 0.448567
Norwegian krone 0.069881 0.070759 0.070531
Omani rial 1.97185 1.96666
Peruvian sol 0.204066 0.203987
Philippine peso 0.013339 0.01337 0.013343
Polish zloty 0.174338 0.174654 0.175367
Qatari riyal 0.208291 0.207742
Russian ruble 0.007845 0.007847 0.007864
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202181 0.201648
Singapore dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622
South African rand 0.03987 0.03981 0.040017
Swedish krona 0.067739 0.067945 0.068007
Swiss franc 0.846086 0.84614 0.846598
Thai baht 0.021251 0.021197 0.021157
Trinidadian dollar 0.112725 0.112487
U.A.E. dirham 0.206447 0.205904
Uruguayan peso 0.019927 0.019822
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
