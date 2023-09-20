BAFL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
China’s BYD sets Dolphin EV price in Japan at 3.63mn yen

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023
TOKYO: China’s BYD has set the suggested retail pricing of its Dolphin electric vehicle in Japan at 3.63 million yen ($24,565.20), its website showed on Wednesday.

The automaker had already announced earlier this month it would start selling the Dolphin as its second EV model in Japan, after launching a more expensive electric sports utility vehicle earlier this year.

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory: WSJ

The company’s expansion in Japan could turn into a concern for Japanese rivals which are struggling in China against BYD and other domestic car makers amid a quick transition to EVs.

A long-range version of the Dolphin has a suggested retail pricing of 4.07 million yen, the company said.

