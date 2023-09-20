BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Oil little changed ahead of US Fed rate decision

Reuters Published September 20, 2023 Updated September 20, 2023 09:01pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, with investors uncertain when rates will peak and how that will affect energy demand.

A U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed that a weekly draw in crude stockpiles was in line with analysts estimates.

Brent futures for November delivery fell 11 cents, 0.1%, to $94.23 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October remained unchanged at $91.20.

The WTI contract for October expires on Wednesday. WTI crude futures for November, which will soon be the U.S. front-month, was up about 2 cents to $90.49.

Investors are awaiting the Fed’s interest rate decision at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) to assess the outlook for economic growth and fuel demand. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold, but the focus will be on its projected policy path.

“The oil rally is taking a little break as every trader awaits a pivotal Fed decision that might tilt the scales of whether the U.S. economy has a soft or hard landing,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm OANDA.

India’s July Russian oil imports dip; Saudi import down to 2-1/2-yr low

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms pulled 2.1 million barrels from storage during the week ended Sept. 15. That was in line with forecasts from analysts in a Reuters poll who estimated energy firms pulled about 2.2 million barrels of crude stocks last week. It was far below the draw of about 5.3 million barrels reported on Tuesday in preliminary data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group.

OPEC Oil Brent crude oil Russian oil WTI crude oil

