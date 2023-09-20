Restructuring of PIA discussed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad chaired a meeting with different stakeholders regarding the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) leading to a privatisation process.

Advisor to the PM on Aviation along with key members of his team, senior management, and legal/ financial consultants of the PIA were also present.

Clear timelines regarding the process were agreed with a view to meeting the target set by the prime minister and the cabinet.

