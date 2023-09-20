PPL funds Women Vocational Training Centre

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a frontline National E&P Company and one of the largest corporate donors has recently financed the establishment of a Women Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) in District Okara, Punjab in collaboration with Behbud Association of Pakistan (BAP). An amount of Rs50 million has been earmarked for the project to be run over a five-year period.

MD and CEO PPL Imran Abbasy presented the donation cheque of Rs10 million as first tranche of the project to President BAP Ms Abida Salim Malik in Islamabad on September 18.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasy shared that PPL, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, remains committed to the socio-economic empowerment of underprivileged women, with the view to seeking their transformation and leading them to self-earning.