BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPL funds Women Vocational Training Centre

Press Release Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a frontline National E&P Company and one of the largest corporate donors has recently financed the establishment of a Women Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) in District Okara, Punjab in collaboration with Behbud Association of Pakistan (BAP). An amount of Rs50 million has been earmarked for the project to be run over a five-year period.

MD and CEO PPL Imran Abbasy presented the donation cheque of Rs10 million as first tranche of the project to President BAP Ms Abida Salim Malik in Islamabad on September 18.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasy shared that PPL, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, remains committed to the socio-economic empowerment of underprivileged women, with the view to seeking their transformation and leading them to self-earning.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL CSR Okara district Women Vocational Training Centre PPL funds

Comments

1000 characters

PPL funds Women Vocational Training Centre

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

PBC apprises ministers about key challenges

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories