Hike in oil, power rates: JI holds sit-ins in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday staged sit-in protests at the city’s 15 different points against “unbearable” hike in the fuel oil and electricity prices.

People gathered at the protest sites to show their anger and frustration against the inflationary policies of the interim rule.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi chief, led one such protest rally on Shahra-e-Faisal. Trade leaders also joined the sit-in.

Speaking at the protestors, Hafiz Naeem announced that the JI will now hold anti-inflation protest at 100 different areas of the megacity, soon.

The interim rule seems to be the genuine successor of the previous cruel governments, he told the protestors, saying that the Prime Minister Kakar is only vested with powers to increase petroleum and power rates.

A peaceful resistance is the only option for the impoverished section of the society, he said and asked the government to tax the feudal lords and disburden the poor financially.

Hafiz Naeem said that the JI will galvanise the public support for its drive to unlock the nation from the chains of oppression. He said that the government’s economic policies are pushing the poor to suicides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023