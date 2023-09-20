IG Punjab releases Rs8.2m for medical treatment of Ghazis

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the officers and officials injured in the line of duty and for the protection of lives and properties of citizens and in the elimination of crimes are brave sons and real heroes of the department.

He said provision of best medical healthcare for their speedy recovery is the among the top priorities of the department. IG Punjab said that these Ghazis are being honored with silver medals while their names are being engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office in recognition of their hard work, commitment, bravery and services to the department.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, another 8.2 million rupees has been released for the health welfare of brave Ghazis who got injured in various incidents. A meeting of the Compensation Award Committee of the Welfare Branch was held on the direction of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. The committee approved 8.2 million rupees for the treatment of 19 ghazis received from different districts including Lahore.

According to the details, Ghazi Constable Saeed-ur- Rehman was given 1 million rupees for treatment, injured constable Mehmood Khan 1 million rupees, Driver Constable Sarfraz Akram was given 1 million rupees for treatment. Constable Saqib Razaq of Lahore Police was given Rs 5 lac, Ghazi of Sialkot Police was given Rs 5 lac. Ghazi Constables Mohammad Islam and Abdul Razaq were given Rs 5 lac each.

Injured ASI Naseer Ahmed, Constable Umar Farooq and Driver Constable Ishtiaq Ahmed of Nankana were given Rs 5 lac each. Ghazi Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Amin, Head Constable Sajid Mehmood, Senior Traffic Warden Ejaz Hussain were given Rs 3 lac each. Ghazi Head Constable Khurram Shehbaz and Constable Shah Saud were given Rs 2 lac each, Constable Sarfraz Nusrat was given Rs 1 lac.

All officers and officials were given amount for medical expenditures. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara chaired the Compensation Award Committee meeting. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Headquarters Muhammad Ahsan Younas as members attended the meeting.

