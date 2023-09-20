EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports reach 6.32m tons

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 6.32 million metric tons by Sept. 17, down 27% from 8.7 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the data showed Romania remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 1.63 million tons shipped, followed by Poland with 1.25 million, France with 1.22 million, Bulgaria with 937,000 and Germany with 582,000.

EU wheat shipments this season have been curbed by massive exports of cheaper Russian supplies, though large sales of French wheat to China in the past week reported by traders suggest that European prices have become attractive.