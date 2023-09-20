US on challenges facing Pakistan

EDITORIAL: There is no question about that this country needs to hold timely general elections to resolve the prevailing political crisis that has also bogged down the economy in a morass.

Yet signs are aplenty that the electoral exercise is to be delayed as far as possible. Even our foreign friends see such procrastination as imprudent.

This came out at a seminar on “Exploring the Pillars of Democracy: US-Pakistan Relations” organised by an NGO on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. Representing the US government at the event, Elizabeth Horst, Deputy Assistant Secretary responsible for Pakistan, said her country remains a supporter of Pakistan’s democracy, not of any particular person or party.

“It is critical, she averred, that the people get to decide”, adding “we will continue to support Pakistan’s democracy, which includes credible elections, according to the country’s laws and the Constitution.”

The elections should be free of violence, have open competition, and a free media should be allowed to cover the electoral process. Lest anyone thought she was talking a good game, Horst explained that “Ambassador [Donald] Blome has delivered this message to all institutions and all parties, and I have delivered the same message.”

Coming from a senior State Department official these assertions will be noted with great interest in this country at a time the cipher ‘conspiracy’ controversy refuses to die down. Whatever may have been the US’ cause of angst the cipher contained, the aforementioned remarks indicate Washington is willing to do business with whichever party wins to form the next government.

If it is to ease pressures on the ousted and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and two of his senior party colleagues currently facing legal proceedings for alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act remains to be seen. Be that as it may, a considerable body of opinion also holds that three As – Allah, Army and America — run Pakistan. Allah, of course, is always there for the people.

America’s assurances of being on side offers the sceptics some hope of ushering in what President Abraham Lincoln famously defined as a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

Furthermore, Horst rightly pointed out that democracy goes beyond elections, which is why friendship with Pakistan includes having “really strong conversations” about freedom of religion, abuses of the blasphemy law, and minority rights, “an important part of the democratic process.”

This may or may not stop certain quarters from patronising religious extremist groups frequently used for political purposes, at times to unsettle uncompromising leaders of elected governments.

Pakistan’s current economic problems also figured prominently in the US official’s talk. Noting that the current standby agreement with the IMF provides the country with a little breathing room, she emphasised the need for energy sector reforms, investing in energy infrastructure and widening the tax space — all common sense measures suggested by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) as well as our own analysts.

Stating the obvious, Horst said, that Pakistan can win over the confidence of the US and other investors only by implementing those reforms, adding that Pakistan has extraordinary human talent that can not only revive the national economy but can also contribute to the global economy, but without the right business climate that human resource cannot be tapped.

Sad as it is, standing in the way of required reforms are the ruling elites’ self-serving policies focused on enhancing the interests of that small class at the expense of vast majority of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023